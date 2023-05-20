STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-23-3093 In Re: Estate of Barry L. Malcolm a/k/a Barry Lee Malcolm Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Last Will and Testament dated April 30, 1992 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The Application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Mark E. O’Sell, whose address is 13827 – 40th Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after thirty days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. DATED: May 15, 2023 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative: Patrick J. Boley (A.R.N. 275529) ECKBERG LAMMERS, P.C. 1809 Northwestern Avenue Stillwater, MN 55082 Telephone: 651-439-2878 Fax: 651- 439-2923 Email: pboley@eckberglammers.com (May 20 & 27, 2023) 225068