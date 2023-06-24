STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 55-PR-23-3934 In Re: Estate of Gregory David Black, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 4, 2023, 2023 at 11:00 a..m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 by ZOOM, the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: David L. Black, whose address is: W4143 Jerseyhurst LN Lake Geneva, WI 53147, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. There will be no in-person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed to, or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee, if applicable, with the Olmsted County District Court at 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904, prior to the hearing instead of being made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: June 13, 2023 /s/ Jacob C. Allen District Court Judge Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Frank J. McAnulty 1801 Greenview Dr. SW Suite 102 Rochester, MN 55902 Attorney License No.: 0181213 Telephone: (507) 529-2211 FAX: (507) 288-5589 e-mail: fmcanulty101@gmail.com (June 24; July 1, 2023) 235768