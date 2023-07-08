STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 55-PR-23-4008 Estate of Linda Kay Munson, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated 5/11/1979, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee if applicable, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed and raised, the petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on August 11, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. via Zoom, by this Court at Olmsted County Government Center, 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. 524.3-204). (2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. /s/ Christa M. Daily. Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Pro Se Petitioner Gregory Priebe Munson 901 8th Ave NE, Rochester, MN 55906 Telephone: (507) 261-2985 or (734) 780-4669 (July 8, 2023) 239478