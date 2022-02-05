State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Dis

State of Minnesota County of Olmsted District Court Judicial District: Third Court File Number: 55-PR-22-123 Case Type: Probate In Re the Estate of Leon Richard Eggers Decedent Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on March 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM a hearing will be held via zoom, see notice of remote hearing with instructions, at Olmsted County Courthouse, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the original Will of the Decedent, dated December 21, 1995 and for the appointment of Cindy Dekok fna Cindy Lee Amy, whose address is 10009 80th Avenue SW, Stewartville, MN 55976; and Tim Eggers, whose address is 6708 Holladay Lane, Spotsylvania, Virginia 22551 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncouns.gov/GetForms.aspx?c= l 9&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: January 7, 2022. /s/ Katherine Wallace Katherine Wallace District Court Judge (Feb. 5 & 12, 2022) 27894