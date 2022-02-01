STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of: Lois Enid Bestland, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Court File No. 55-PR-21-7262 It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 9, 2022 at 10:30 A.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at Olmsted County Courthouse at 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota VIA ZOOM, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated February 15, 2006 and First Codicil dated August 26, 2011 for the appointment of Roger J. Bestland residing at 4353 Chester Ct. Webster, MN 55088 and Julie A. Stever residing at 79435 300th St. Racine, MN 55967 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: January 24, 2022 /s/ Judicial Officer Lisa R. Hayne Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative J. Scott Braden Firm: J. Scott Braden, P.A. 415 Second Avenue NW Faribault, MN 55021 Phone: (507) 332-7483 Fax:: (507) 332-7484 Attorney License No. #133851 (Feb. 1 & 8, 2022) 28669