STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT CIVIL DIVISION Case Type: Trust In re: the Joyce L. Osborn Scholarship Trust Court File No.: 55-CV-22-89 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION TO TERMINATE TRUST, INSTRUCT TRUSTEE AND DISCHARGE TRUSTEE Susan M. Robb, as the Vice President of U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a national banking association (the “Petitioner”), the Trustee of the Joyce L. Osborn Scholarship Trust (the “Trust”) created under that certain Last Will and Testament of Joyce L. Osborn dated February 19, 1969, has filed a Petition to Terminate Trust, Instruct Trustee and Discharge Trustee (the “Petition”) pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 501C.0201, 501C.0202(5), (20), (24) and 501C.0203(1). It is so ordered, that on March 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., a hearing on the Petition will be held in this Court, at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904 via Zoom. Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is appropriate, and no objections to the Petition are filed with or raised to the Court, the Petition will be granted. Notice of the hearing on the Petition shall be given pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203(1), by: 1. Publishing a copy of this Notice of and Order for Hearing one (1) time in a legal newspaper in Olmsted County, Minnesota, at least twenty (20) days before the date set for the hearing, as set forth, above; and, 2. Mailing a copy of this Notice of and Order for Hearing to those current Trustees and qualified beneficiaries of the above-captioned Trust whose identities are known, and whose locations are known or reasonably ascertainable to Petitioner after making reasonable efforts to locate such persons, by United States Mail, at least fifteen (15) days before the date set for the hearing, as set forth, above. BY THE COURT: Dated: 1.28.2022 /s/ Christina Stevens Judge of District Court Dated: Feb. 1, 2022 /s/ Rebecca Ostreng Court Administrator - Deputy Wendland Utz, Ltd. Christopher C. Wendland (#0387911) Attorney for Petitioner, U.S. Bank National Association 21 First Street SW, Suite 300 Rochester, MN 55902 Telephone: (507) 288-5440 Fax: (507) 281-8288 chris@wendlaw.com (Feb. 8, 2022) 30419