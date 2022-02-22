STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT – CIVIL DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: 14 – Other Civil/Quiet Title Anne W. Waters, Co-Trustee, and Anthony F. Marchio, Trust Officer for Wells Fargo Bank and Co-Trustee, on behalf of the Trust Agreement of George F. Waters dated December 28, 1990, as amended and restated, Plaintiffs, vs. The unknown heirs of Frank H. Krusen and Margaret B. Krusen, husband and wife; also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein; Defendants. Court File No. 55-CV-22-1018 Filed in District Court, State of Minnesota, 2/14/2022, 2:25 PM SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above- named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Mark E. Utz Wendland Utz, Ltd. 21 1st St. SW, Suite 300 Rochester, MN 55902 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Olmsted County, State of Minnesota, with an address of 825 Third Street SW, Rochester, MN 55902, and legally described as follows: See Schedule A attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference. (the “Property”) The object of this action is: A. Adjudging and confirming Plaintiffs to be the fee simple owners of the Property; and, B. Determining that Defendants have no right, title or interest in the Subject Property. 8. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by Plaintiffs against any of the Defendants. WENDLAND UTZ, LTD. Dated: February 14, 2022 /s/ Mark E. Utz Mark E. Utz (#0178792) Attorneys for Plaintiffs 21 1st St. SW, Suite 300 Rochester, MN 55902 Phone: 507.288.5440 Fax: 507.281.8288 SCHEDULE A WATERS REAL ESTATE Parcel 1 The West 90 feet of the South 160 feet of Block No. 29 of Head and McMahon’s Addition to the Town, now City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota AND The North Half (N 1/2) of the West Ninety (90) feet of the vacated street adjacent to Block No. Twenty-nine (29) of Head & McMahon’s Addition to the Town, now City, of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota Parcel 2 The South 162 feet, less the South 160 feet of the West 140 feet, and less the South 162 feet of the East 218 feet, of Block 29, Head and McMahon’s Addition, in the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota Parcel 3 The South Half (S 1/2) of the West Ninety (90) feet of Third Street SW which lies Easterly of the East line of Ninth Avenue SW adjacent to Collins Subdivision of Block No. 30 of Head and McMahon’s Addition to the Town, now City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota (Feb. 22; March 1 & 8, 2022) 34362