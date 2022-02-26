STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION COURT FILE NO. 55-PR-21-7452 In Re: In Re: The Estate of GERMAINE M. LITTLE Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 4, 2022, VIA ZOOM, at 10:30 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the Decedent, dated the 2!51 day of December, 2018, and for the Appointment of Mary Jane Hass, Decedent’s good friend, as Personal Representative of the estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. see notice of remote hearing. Notice is also that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Date: 2/4/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace JUDGE Hans Holland COURT ADMINISTRATOR (COURT SEAL) Attorney for Petitioner Jerome W. Perry, 8525X Perry Law Office 1201 E. Silver Lake Dr NE Rochester, MN 55906 507-282-4304 (Phone) 507-251-1290 (cell) (Feb. 26; March 5, 2022) 36406