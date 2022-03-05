STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re: Delinquent Real Estate Taxes NOTICE OF DELINQUENT TAXES for the Year of 2021 Court File No. 55-CV-AD-22-5 TO: ALL PERSONS WITH A LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT TAX LIST. A list of real property in Olmsted County on which delinquent property taxes and penalties are due has been filed with the Court Administrator of Olmsted County. This list is published to inform all persons that the listed property is subject to forfeiture because of delinquent taxes. The property owner, taxpayer, or other interested person must either pay the tax and penalty, plus interest and costs, or file a written objection with the Olmsted County Court Administrator. The objection must be filed by May 2, 2022, stating the reason why the tax or penalty is not due on the property. If no objection is filed, a court judgment will be entered against the property for the unpaid tax, penalty, interest, and costs. For property under court judgment, the period of redemption begins on May 9, 2022. The period of redemption means the time within which taxes must be paid to avoid losing the property through forfeiture. The period of redemption is three years, with a handful of exceptions. The redemption period is one year for most properties located in a targeted neighborhood, as defined in the Minnesota laws, and for municipal solid waste disposal facilities. The redemption period is five weeks for certain abandoned or vacant properties. You may also enter into a confession of judgment as an alternative method to paying off the delinquent tax amount and avoiding forfeiture. This allows you to pay the delinquent balance in equal annual installments with a down payment due at the time you confess judgment. The length of the installment plan varies: 5 years for commercial-industrial/public utility property; 10 years for all other properties. If you have homesteaded property, you may be eligible for a Senior Citizen’s Property Tax Deferral, which enables seniors to pay just 3% of their total household income and allow remaining amounts to become a lien on the property that may be deferred for later payment (perhaps upon eventual sale of the property). It should also be noted by property homesteaders that you are ineligible to receive the Property Tax Refund while you owe delinquent property tax. To determine how much interest and costs must be added to pay the tax in full, contact the Olmsted County Auditor whose address is 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Date: February 9, 2022 Hans Holland COURT ADMINISTRATOR