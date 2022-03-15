STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court FIie No.: 55-PR-22·1207 In Re: Estate of Bonita Kay Sawyer, a/k/a Bonita K. Sawyer, a/k/a Bonita Sawyer, a/k/a Bonnie Sawyer Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice Is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated April 1, 2005. The Registrar accepted the application and Informally appointed Daimon R. Sawyer, whose address is 241 15th Ave S, South St. Paul MN 55075, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice Is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, Including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any Interest In real estate owned by the Decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat.§ 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: March 11, 2022 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Dated: March 11, 2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator FLUEGEL LAW FIRM P.A. Daniel J. Fluegel MN# 0303112 999 Westview Drive, #1 Hastings, MN 55033 Telephone: 651-438-9777 e-mail: dan@fluegel.com ATTORNEY FOR BONITA KAY SAWYER ESTATE (March 15 & 22, 2022) 41417