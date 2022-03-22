STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-22-1487 In Re: Estate of Donald V. Mathison, also known as Don Mathison, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 11, 2022, via zoom at 10:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 Se Fourth Street, Rochester, Minnesota 55904-3712, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Josh King, whose address is W8971 Sand Road, Pepin, Wisconsin 54 759, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 3/15/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Dated:__________ Hans Holland Court Administrator Mark A. Jarstad (MN# 49773) Rochford Langins & Jarstad LLC 136 E. Main St. Wabasha Minnesota 55981 Telephone: (651) 565-3838 (March 22 & 29, 2022) 43530