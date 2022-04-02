STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT CIVIL DIVISION Case Type: Civil/Other Misc. Court File No.: 55-CV-22-1018 Anne W. Waters, Co-Trustee, and Anthony F. Marchio, Trust Officer for Wells Fargo Bank and Co-Trustee, on behalf of the Trust Agreement of George F. Waters dated December 28, 1990, as amended and restated, Plaintiffs, vs. The unknown heirs of Frank H. Krusen and Margaret B. Krusen, husband and wife; also, all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint, Defendants. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 3, 2022, at 1 :30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904, by Zoom, on a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment (the “Complaint”), bringing into question title to certain real property located in Olmsted County, in the State of Minnesota, with an address of 825 Third Street SW, Rochester, Minnesota, 55902, and legally described as follows: See Schedule A attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference (the “Property”). There will be no in person appearances. The Zoom instructions to attend the hearing are: Join ZoomGov Meeting • Link: https://courts-state-mn us.zoomgov.com/j/1601761378?pwd=YU84RGdxNG5yZFh5T2xq UUNUYkhUdz09 • Meeting ID: 160 176 1378 • Passcode: 040696 The object of the Complaint is: (a) adjudging and confirming Plaintiffs to be the fee simple owners of the Property; and, (b) determining that Defendants have no right, title or interest in the Property, all as more fully set forth in the Complaint. Any objections to the Complaint must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to the Olmsted County District Court, at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904, prior to the hearing instead of being raised at the hearing in person. If the Complaint is proper, and no objections are filed, the Court shall grant Plaintiffs’ relief as requested in the Complaint. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice shall be given by: • Publication once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper in the County where the hearing is to be held, the last publication of which is to be at least ten ( 10) days before the date set for the hearing; and, • Mailing via the U.S. Postal Service a copy of this Notice of and Order for Hearing at least fourteen (14) days prior to the hearing date to all interested parties and parties who have filed a demand for notice. BY THE COURT Dated: 3/28/22 /s /Pamela A. W. King Judge of District Court Dated:_______ ____________________ Court Administrator Wendland Utz, Ltd. Attorney for Plaintiffs Mark E. Utz (#0178792) 21 First Street SW, Suite 300 Rochester, MN 55902 Telephone: (507) 288-5440 Fax: (507) 281-8288 E-mail: mark@wendlaw.com Court File No.: 55-CV-22-1018 SCHEDULE A THE PROPERTY Legal Description Parcel 1 The West 90 feet of the South 160 feet of Block No. 29 of Head and McMahon’s Addition to the Town, now City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota AND The North Half (N 1/2) of the West Ninety (90) feet of the vacated street adjacent to Block No. Twenty-nine (29) of Head & McMahon’s Addition to the Town, now City, of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota Parcel 2 The South 162 feet, less the South 160 feet of the West 140 feet, and less the South 162 feet of the East 218 feet, of Block 29, Head and McMahon’s Addition, in the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota Parcel 3 The South Half (S 1/2) of the West Ninety (90) feet of Third Street SW which lies Easterly of the East line of Ninth Avenue SW adjacent to Collins Subdivision of Block No. 30 of Head and McMahon’s Addition to the Town, now City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota (April 2, 9 & 16, 2022) 48486