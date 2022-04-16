STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-22-2082 In Re: Estate of Averill Jean Raver, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held via zoom in this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904-3712, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated August 29, 1970, and a Codicil dated March 2, 2006, and for the appointment of as personal representative Roderick John Raver of the estate of the decedent in unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative Roderick John Raver will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: April 7, 2022 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Dated: April 7, 2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator VanDerHeyden Law Office, P.A. David W. VanDerHeyden MN# 122622 302 Elton Hills Drive NW, Suite 300 PO Box 6535 Rochester MN 55903-6535 Telephone: (507) 281-3949 Facsimile: (507) 281-2434 e-mail: david@vanderheydenlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (April 16 & 23, 2022) 52688