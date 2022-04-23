STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-22-2528 In Re: Estate of Barbara Jean Buck aka Barbara J. Buck aka Barbara Buck, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Jo Ellen Augustine, 4871 65th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Hans Holland Court Administrator Dated: April 20, 2022 /s/ Deanna Verdick Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar Matt C. Rockne (MN# 240527) Rockne Law Office 385 Main Street P.O. Box 7 Zumbrota Minnesota 55992-0007 Telephone: (507) 732-5191 Facsimile: (507) 732-7846 Email: rocknelaw@hcinet.net ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (April 23 & 30, 2022) 55059