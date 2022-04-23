STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT - CIVIL DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT In the Matter of the Testamentary Trust for the Benefit of Wayne C. Boisen Under the Last Will and Testament of Shirley A. Boisen Court File No: 55-CV-15-2377 Case Type: Trust NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT.§ 501C.0203 Jeffrey Paul Boisen, Petitioner and Trustee of the above-named Trust, has filed a Petition for a Court Order Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0202. It is Ordered and Notice is given, that the Petition will be heard on May 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., by Zoom at the Olmsted County Courthouse at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to the hearing as noted below instead of in person. Any objections to the Petition must be mailed or filed in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 prior to the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed, the Petition will be granted. If objections are filed, the hearing will be rescheduled. Notice shall be given consistent with Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subd. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons as follows: (1) by publishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the Order for Hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the county in which the Petition is filed; and (2) by mailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the Order for Hearing to the current Trustee and qualified beneficiaries of the Trust whose identity is known and whose location is known or reasonably ascertainable to the Petitioner after making reasonable efforts to locate such persons. BY THE COURT Dated: 04/08/2022 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Dated: 04/08/2022 /s/ Rebecca Ostreng Court Administrator Kari C. Stonelake-Hopkins Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. Registration No. 298311 Attorney for Petitioner 30 3rd Street SE, Suite 400 Post Office Box 549 Rochester, Minnesota 55903 Telephone: (507)288-9111 Facsimile: (507)288-9342 ksh@dunlaplaw.com (April 23, 2022) 55073