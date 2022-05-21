STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT File #55-PR-22-2270 In Re: Estate of Kathleen Faye Grutzmacher a/k/a Kathleen F. Grutzmacher a/k/a Kathleen Grutzmacher, Deceased. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO- PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on June 8, 2022, at 10:30 o’clock A.M., a hearing will be held in this Court via Zoom in Rochester, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the decedent dated April 4, 2019, and for the appointment of Bernie Engrav and Lois Engrav, whose address is 2375 4th St. NW, Faribault MN 55021, as Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the estate. See notice of remote hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claim to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 4/18/2022 /s/ Kathy M Wallace Judge of District Court /s/ Hans Holland Senior Deputy Clerk Attorney for Personal Representative Debbie Korman Korman & Korman, Ltd. 504 Central Avenue, PO Box 716 Faribault, Minnesota 5502l Telephone: 507-334-5534 Fax: 507-334-5535 Attorney License No. 0286643 (May 21 & 28, 2022) 65758