STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-22-3198 In Re: Estate of David P. Kemmer, also known as David Peter Kemmer, David Kemmer Decedent NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, MN by Zoom, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be a copy of the Decedent’s Will dated October 24, 2011 and for the appointment of Barbara Robinson, whose address is 406 Center St., Lime Springs, IA 52155 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts to administer the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 6/06/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court /s/ Hans Holland- Court Administrator Nethercut Schieber PA Greg Schieber (395855) 32 Main Ave N, Harmony, MN 55939 Telephone: (507)886-6131 Email: greg@ranlaw.net ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (June 14 & 21, 2022) 72968