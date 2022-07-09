STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Probate- Formal Unsupervised Court File No.: 55-PR-21-1776 In re: the Estate of William J. Stephenson, Deceased. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON AMENDED PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on August 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904 by Zoom, on an amended petition (the “Amended Petition”) for the formal probate of the Deceased’s Will dated February 10, 2017, and for the formal appointment of Mary Ann Stephenson, whose address is 1346 4th Avenue SE, Apartment 3, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904, as the Personal Representative of the Deceased’s estate, in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the Amended Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Amended Petition is proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Deceased’s estate, including the power to: collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; sell real and personal property; and, do all necessary acts to administer the Deceased’ s estate. Notice of the hearing shall be given by mailing and publishing this Notice of and Order for Hearing by: A. Mailing a copy of this Notice to each Interested Person, as set forth in the Amended Petition, by United States Mail, at least fourteen (14) days before the date set for the hearing; and, B. Publishing a copy of this Notice of and Order for Hearing in accordance with Minn. Stat.§ 524.1-401(a)(3), once a week, for two (2) consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper in Olmsted County, Minnesota, the last publication of which is to be at least ten (10) days before the date set for the hearing. BY THE COURT: Dated: 6/24/2022 /s/ Joseph F. Chase Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator WENDLAND UTZ, LTD Christopher C. Wendland MN# 0387911 21 First Street SW, Suite 300 Rochester, MN 55902 Telephone: (507) 288-5440 Facsimile: (507) 281-8288 E-mail: chris@wendlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (July 9 & 16, 2022) 79862