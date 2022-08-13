STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 20-PR-22-4971 In Re: Estate of Knute Loren Bungum, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR OF DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Judith Bungum (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on October 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on the petition. The hearing will be conducted by electronic means (Zoom). There will be no in person appearances. The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: 1. Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. 2. Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3). BY THE COURT Date: 08/08/2022 /s/ Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Moosbrugger Law Office PA Anthony J. Moosbrugger #0322180 208 W. Main Street Kasson, MN 55944 (507) 634-4111 anthony@moosbruggerlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Aug. 13 & 20, 2022) 91066