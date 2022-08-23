STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION In Re: Estate of Dean Harvey Odegard (also known as Odegaard), Deceased. Court File No. 55-PR-22-4530 ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at Olmsted County Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named Decedent, executed on the 30th day of December, 2015, and for the appointment of George Pfoser whose address is 1977 Field Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116, as Personal Representative of the estate of the above-named Decedent in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 8/10/22 /s/ Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator D. Sherwood McKinnis, #176898 McKINNIS & DOOM, P.A. 200 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 300 Cambridge, MN 55008 (763) 552-7777 (Aug. 23 & 30, 2022) 91428