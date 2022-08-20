STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Quiet Title DAVID T. BISHOP TRUST U/A/D DECEMBER 5, 1996; BEATRICE H. BISHOP TRUST U/A/D DECEMBER 5, 1996; KATHRYN E. BISHOP, ANGELA ALVIG, and RICHARD KRUEGER, TRUSTEES OF THE AFOREMENTIONED TRUSTS, Plaintiffs, v. CHARLES H. LINDSLEY, deceased; SILVIA A. LINDSLEY, deceased; LYSANDER C. JACOBY, deceased; JAMES H. JACOBY, deceased; MARY A. JACOBY, deceased; G. H. JACOBY, deceased; RICHARD B. SMITH, deceased; and ALSO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EACH OF THE AFOREMENTIONED DECEASED DEFENDANTS AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN. Defendants. Court File No. 55-CV-22-5304 SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALSO TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EACH OF THE AFOREMENTIONED DECEASED DEFENDANTS AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE SUMMONS HEREIN. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint and First Amended Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though there may be no court file number on this Summons. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at the address located at: Leon P. Wells Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson, P.A. 333 South Seventh Street, Suite 2600 Minneapolis, MN 55402 YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ First Amended Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the First Amended Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the First Amended Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the First Amended Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the First Amended Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the First Amended Complaint. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still file and send your written response to the First Amended Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located at Olmsted County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: The East half of the vacated alley adjacent to Lot 12, Block 31 on the West thereof, less the South half of the vacated alley running East and West adjacent to Lot 13, Block 31, Northern Addition to the City of Rochester This action is brought to quiet title to the real property described above and to obtain a judgment declaring that Plaintiffs are the owners in fee of the real property described above and that the Defendants, known and unknown, have no right, title, interest, estate, or lien in or upon the property described above. FABYANSKE, WESTRA, HART & THOMSON, P.A. Dated: August 15, 2022 /s/ Leon P. Wells Gary C. Eidson (#0138381) geidson@fwhtlaw.com Leon P. Wells (#397809) lwells@fwhtlaw.com 333 South Seventh Street, Suite 2600 Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 359-7600 (P) (612) 359-7605 (F) ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFFS (August 20 & 27; September 3 & 10, 2022)92534