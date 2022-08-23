STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 55-PR-22-5308 Estate of: Gloria Ann Conlan a/k/a Gloria A. Conlan, Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Andrew M. Conlan, whose address is: 2007 Lark LN NW, Stewartville MN 55976 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Court Administrator - Hans Holland Dated: Aug. 18, 2022 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Attorney for Applicant: Name: Frank J. McAnulty 1801 Greenview Dr SW Suite 102 Rochester, MN 55902 Attorney License No.: 0181213 Telephone: (507) 529-2211 e-mail: fmcanulty101@gmail.com (Aug. 23 & 30, 2022) 94009