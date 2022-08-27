STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-22-4871 In Re: Estate of JOANNE ELAINE SUBRA a/k/a Joanne E. Su bra, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT James Su bra (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on October 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, on the petition. There will be no in person appearances. The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3). Delivering this Notice and Order by electronic means other than facsimile as permitted under Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(e). BY THE COURT: Date: 8/12/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Nethercut Schieber PA Gregory M. Schieber (0395855) 32 Main Ave N, Harmony, MN 55939 Telephone: (507) 886-6131 Facsimile: (866) 576-3826 e-mail: greg@ranlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Aug. 27; Sept. 3, 2022) 95182