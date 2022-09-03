STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-22-5521 In Re: Estate of Doreen K. Strutzenberg, a/k/a Doreen Kay Strutzenberg, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Mark Engelstad, whose address is 3252 Blue Mound Road, Flora, Illinois 62839, and Rebecca Engelstad, whose address is 3252 Blue Mound Road, Flora, Illinois 62839, to serve as the personal representatives of the decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: August 30, 2022 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Dated: August 30, 2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator Steven E. Badciong (MN# 223773) Libera Knapp, P.A. 125 Center Street Winona Minnesota 55987 Telephone: (507) 452-3246 Facsimile: (507) 452-3521 ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES (Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 98140