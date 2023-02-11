STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF Olmsted Est

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF Olmsted Estate of: Lorraine A. Kispert, Decedent. Third JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-23-611 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Olmsted Government Center, 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester , Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated November 23, 2015 , and codicil(s) to the Will dated July 7, 2021 , and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Charles B. Ronningen, whose address is 805 Minnesota Lane SE, Oronoco MN 55960 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Dated: 2/06/2023 /s/ Jacob C Allen Judge of District Court Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for: Personal Representative Corenia K. Walz Rodney D Anderson Law Offices LLC 206 S. Broadway #404 Rochester MN 55904 - Attorney License No: 0220395 Telephone: (507) 529-2210 FAX: (507) 288-6190 Email:walz.corenia@rdalaw.net (Feb. 11 & 18, 2023) 193062