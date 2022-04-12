STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED Est

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED Estate of Jeffrey Eugene Thompson, a/k/a Jeffrey Eugene Thompson II, Decedent. DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 55-PR-22-2064 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given that the Petition will be heard on May 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.by this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. 1.Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204. 2.Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. 04/04/2022 09:07:39 AM BY THE COURT Dated: /s/ J. C. Allen (COURT SEAL) Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorneys for Petitioner Ryan R. Dreyer (0332252) Benjamin T. O’Laughlin (0401036) 5125 County Road 101 Suite 200 Minnetonka, MN 55345 P: (952) 975-0050 F: (952) 975-0058 E: rdreyer@morrisonsund.com E: bolaughlin@morrisonsund.com (April 12 & 19, 2022) 51428