STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED Est

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED Estate of Einer William Hansen, a/k/a Einer W. Hansen, Decedent THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-3866 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated August 24, 2010 (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on August 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., by this Court at 151 4th St SE, Minnesota, by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee with the Olmsted County District Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: [x] Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: 06/27/2022 BY THE COURT (COURT SEAL) /s/ Pamela King Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Kari C. Stonelake-Hopkins Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. 30 3rd Street SE, Suite 400 Rochester, MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 298311 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 FAX: (507) 288-9342 Email: ksh@dunlaplaw.com (July 2 & 9, 2022) 78785