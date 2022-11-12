STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED IN DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-16-5251 In Re: Estate of Jean M. Murray, Deceased ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF ISSUE UNDER MN STATUTE SECTION 507.071(11) A Petition for Determination has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago and requests the determination of the legal issue of Decedent pursuant to MN Statute 507 .071( 11 ). Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on January 6, 2023, at 11 :30 A.M., by this Court, via Zoom. See notice of remote hearing with instructions. Contact Court Administration for instructions to attend hearing. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-40 I) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. 524.3-204). (2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. (COURT SEAL) /s/ Kathy M Wallace District Court Judge Court Administrator - Hans Holland Paul C. Edman Attorney at Law 53 Downtown Plaza P.O. Box 318 Fairmont, MN 56031 (507) 238-4333 Atty. Reg. No. 145919 (Nov. 12 & 19, 2022) 119347