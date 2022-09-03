STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED In Re: The Estate of Roxi C. Bains; a/k/a Roxi Colbenson Bains, Decedent. DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION COURT FILE NO. 55-PR-22-4452 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT AND DISTRIBUTION IN AN EXEMPT ESTATE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Olmsted District Court, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom on the petition for the summary assignment and decree of distribution and probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Last will dated July 23, 2018 in an exempt estate. There will be no in person appearances. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing, to Olmsted County District Court 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Court will issue a decree of distribution and summarily assign the estate to the surviving children (issue) of the decedent Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate may file an objection with the court in the event there are non-exempt assets of the estate at which time the court will appoint a personal representative of the estate .. BY THE COURT: (COURT SEAL) Date: 07/25/202211:16:31 AM /s/ Hans Holland JUDGE Hans Holland - Court Administrator (Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 94339