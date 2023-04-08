State of Minnesota County of: Olmsted Ju

State of Minnesota County of: Olmsted Judicial District: Third Judicial District District Court Court File Number: 55‐JV‐23‐2153 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Kayla Nicole Simpson, Mother and Michael Davis, Alleged Father Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP‐115) NOTICE TO: Michael Davis, Above‐named Parent. 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 151 Southeast 4th Street, 5th Floor Rochester MN 55904, on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. Dated April 4, 2023 BY: Judge Jacob Allen Hans Holland Olmsted County Court Administration 151 Southeast 4th Street, 4th Floor Rochester MN 55904 507‐722‐7264 (April 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 211221