State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Not

State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Notice of Sale to Satisfy Lien on Property Notice is hereby given pursuant to Minn. Statutes Sections 336.7-209, 336.7-210, 336.7-307, and 336.7-308 for the enforcement and execution of motor carrier and warehouse operators liens on the personal property described below to wit: Robert Hubbard 706 2nd Street SW Kasson, MN 55944. Lot No. 9198, the personal property consisting of 4,760 pounds of household goods and other personal goods. Pierre Rioux P.O. Box 188 Austin, MN 55912. Lot No. 8894, the personal property consisting of 7,280 pounds of household goods and other personal goods. Kirsten & Joe Rabbe, 306 Main Street E, Wabasha, MN 55981. Lot No. 5-205-19, the personal property consisting of 6,560 pounds of household goods and other personal goods. The above named persons are hereby notified that on March 9, 2022 at 10:00am at Piepho Moving & Storage Inc. 4121 Hwy 14 West, Rochester, MN 55901. The personal property described above will be sold for cash to satisfy the charge and expenses which will then be due Piepho Moving & Storage, Inc. for packing, transportation, and storage of the above personal property pursuant to law (as cited above), which charges and expenses include expense of preparing articles for sale, advertising, and other expenses of the sale. Piepho Moving & Storage, Inc. by Colin Piepho (Feb. 15 & 22, 2022) 32551