STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-5336 Estate of Gregory Scott Collins, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRS AND CONFIRMATION OF PREVIOUSLY INFORMALLY APPOINTED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND PETITION FOR ELECTION OF HOMESTEAD RIGHTS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom for a hearing on the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of Decedent and for the confirmation of appointment of Cindy Collins, whose address is 10829 Cedar Beach Dr NW, Oronoco, MN, 55960 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in n UNSUPERVISED administration and Petition for election of homestead rights. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Dated: 08/18/2022 BY THE COURT /s/ Lisa R. Hayne Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Peter R. Langins Rochford Langins Jarstad LLC 100 4th Ave SE, Suite 3 Plainview, MN, 55964 Attorney License No: 0391865 Telephone: (507) 534-3119 FAX: (507) 216-9916 Email: peter@rochlaw.com (Sept 17 & 24, 2022) 101312