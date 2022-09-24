STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Barbara Faye Barnard, a/k/a Barbara F. Barnard, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-5894 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 30, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Jayne Michelle Barnard McCoy, whose address is 806 Osceola Ave., St. Paul, MN, 55105 and Clare Barnard Schmitz, whose address is PSC 3 Box 739, APO AE , 09021 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in  an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee with the Olmsted County District Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Dated: Sept. 15, 2022 /s/ Joseph F. Chase Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Kari C. Stonelake-Hopkins Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. 30 3rd Street SE, Suite 400 Rochester, MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 298311 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 FAX: (507) 288-9342 Email: ksh@dunlaplaw.com (Sept. 24; Oct. 1, 2022) 104517