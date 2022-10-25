STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of: Christopher Noney, a/k/a Christopher K. Noney, Decedent. Court File No. 55 PR-22-6802 AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION EXEMPT ESTATE Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned, The Petition also requests the appointment of Michelle Edith Phan, whose address is 2902 5th Ave. SW, Austin, MN 55912 as Personal Representative of the estate in an unsupervised administration. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets. It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on January 6, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. by this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota. This hearing will be held by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. BY THE COURT Dated: ____________ ___________________ Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Name: Dean K. Adams Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A. Street: 300 First Street NW City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912 Attorney License No: 209508 Telephone: 507-433-7394 FAX: 507-433-8890 Email: dadams@adamsrizzisween.com (Oct. 25; Nov. 1, 2022) 114902