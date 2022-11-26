STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-6943 Estate of Charles A. Kirchner, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 6, 1992, and codicils to the will, dated May 10, 2017, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Gregory C. Kirchner, whose address is PO Box 266, Elgin, MN, 55932 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: Oct. 20, 2022 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Dated: Oct. 20, 2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Julianne Kocer Elder Law Office of Julianne Kocer 2434 Superior Drive NW, Ste 103 Rochester, MN, 55901 Attorney License No: 0306691 Telephone: (507) 218-0118 Email: info@kocerlaw.com (Nov. 26; Dec. 3, 2022) 119858