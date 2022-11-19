STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION In the Matter of the: Donald F. Franz Revocable Trust Agreement Court File No. 55-CV-15-276 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT.§ 501B.31 IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition to Change Purpose of Trust, pursuant to Minnesota Statute section 501B.31, signed by Wade H. Abed II, dated 9/2/022 has been filed with the Court. The Petition requests an order for the following relief: 1. The Trustee requests an Order of the Court expanding the geographic location of the pool of high school students from which the Trustee may draw applicants, to include all high school graduates in the State of Minnesota, where preference is given to high school graduates from Freeborn County and Mower County, Minnesota. 2. Granting such other relief as may be proper. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted. The Court represents all persons in interest who are minors or incapacitated, or unborn, unascertained or whose identity or address is unknown and not reasonably ascertainable, and has determined that all other persons with an interest in the Trust are represented under sections 501C.0301 to 501C.0304. IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on January 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM before Judge King, remotely, via Zoom. 1. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust. 2. Notice shall be given by: a. X In Rem Jurisdiction: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to all persons named in the Petition as having or who may claim to have an interest in the Trust, at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date, and Publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of Olmsted County, Minnesota. b ¦ In Personam Jurisdiction Giving notice to the current Trustees and the qualified Beneficiaries in the same manner as set forth under Rule 4 of the Rules of Civil Procedure by serving a copy of the order for hearing and the petition at least 15 days prior to the hearing unless waived in writing by the current Trustees and the qualified Beneficiaries or if a qualified Beneficiary is a minor or incapacitated notice shall also be given to any representative person in accordance with Minnesota Statute sections 501C.0301 to 501C.0305, acting on behalf of the qualified Beneficiary who is known to the Petitioner. Dated:10-21-2022 BY THE COURT /s/ Judge of District Court COURT SEAL (Nov. 19, 2022) 122355