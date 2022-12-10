STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Delores (Doty) Klein, aka Delores Ilene Klein, aka Doty Klein, fka Delores I. Hall, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-7982 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION ? AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL ? EXEMPT ESTATE Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned. The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s last Will dated February 21, 2008 (“Will”). Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904, prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets. It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on February 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., by this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, via ZOOM. There will be no in person appearances. Dated: 12/06/2022 BY THE COURT /s/ Joseph F. Chase Judge of District Court /s/ Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jennifer Gumbel Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Dr SW; Suite 102 Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0387724 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 FAX: (507) 288-5589 Email: jennifer@wagnerlegalmn.com (Dec. 10 & 17, 2022) 129071