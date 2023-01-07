STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-8648 Estate of Madhu Mandavia, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, VIA ZOOM, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, January 9, 1990, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Nina Schwenk, whose address is 3671 Hidden Hills Lane NE, Rochester, MN, 55906 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 01/03/2023 /s/ Christa M. Daily Judge of District Court Dated: 01/03/2023 /s/ Hans Holland Court Administrator (COURT SEAL) Attorney for Petitioner Judith K. Wilson Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Dr SW; Suite 102 Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0387656 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 FAX: (507) 288-5589 Email: judith@wagnerlegalmn.com (Jan. 7 & 14, 2023) 148728