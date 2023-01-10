STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Arlene Sylvia Hewlett, a/k/a Arlene S. Hewlett and Arlene Hewlett, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-8012 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a hearing will be heard remotely on March 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., by this Court at the Olmsted Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochestesr, Minnesota 55904 by Zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Kathleen Sagdalen, whose address is 1658 Bear Meadow Lane SE, Rochester, MN 55904 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in  an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Anton Cheskis Huemoeller, Gontarek & Cheskis, PLC 16670 Franklin Trail SE Suite 210 Prior Lake, MN 55372 Attorney License No: 0390001 Telephone: (952) 447-2131 FAX: (952) 447-5628 Email: ac@priorlakelaw.com (Jan 10 & 17, 2023) 151193