STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Leona Mae Martin, a/k/a Leona Mackie Martin, a/k/a Leona M. Martin, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-8276 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 24, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Bradley L. Martin, whose address is 6832 Maple Drive NW, Byron, MN, 55920 and James E. Martin, whose address is 2023 10th Ave. NE, Rochester, MN, 55906 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in  an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 12/19/2022 BY THE COURT /s/ Joseph F Chase Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Daniel E. Berndt Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. 30 3rd St SE Ste 400 Rochester, MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 7729 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 FAX: (507) 288-9342 Email: deb@dunlaplaw.com (Jan 14 & 21, 2023) 155222