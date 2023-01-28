STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-8546 Estate of Kathryn C. Rayburn Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an amended application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated October 31, 2017,and codicil to the will, dated June 11, 2021, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The amended application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Michaela Heinrich, whose address is 126 Leeward LN, Hampstead, North Carolina, 28443, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: Jan 18 2023 2:35 PM /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar - Darla J. Busian Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Peter R. Langins Rochford Langins Jarstad LLC 100 4th Ave SE, Ste 3 Plainview, MN, 55964 Attorney License No: 0391865 Telephone: (507) 534-3119 Email: peter@rochlaw.com (Jan. 28; Feb. 4, 2023) 176141