STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Dorothy Suddendorf-Bourquin a/k/a Dorothy Joanne Suddendorf- Bourquin a/k/a Dorothy J. Suddendorf, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-23-278 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 17, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 29, 2001, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Scott H. Suddendorf, whose address is 11583 War Bonnet Road, Custer, SD, 57730 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in  an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee with the Olmsted County District Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Please see the Notice of Remote Hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred BY THE COURT Dated: Jan 26, 2023 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: Jan 26, 2023 Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner William P. Volkmar Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. 30 3rd Street SE, Suite 400 Rochester, MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 113104 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 FAX: (507) 288-9342 Email: wpv@dunlaplaw.com (Jan 31; Feb 7, 2023) 181156