STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Jennifer Jane Quick, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-7920 AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 24, 2023 at 11:00 am, via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 4, 2022, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Mary Paterson Heininger, whose address is 9271 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT, 05461 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Please see the Notice of Remote Hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT /s/ Christa M. Daily Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Mark R. Carver Einhaus, Mattison, Carver & Haberman, P.A. 202 N. Cedar Avenue Owatonna, MN, 55060 Attorney License No: 0276133 Telephone: (507) 451-3580 FAX: (507) 451-3532 Email: carver@owatonnalawyers.com (Feb 4 & 11, 2023) 186942