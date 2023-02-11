STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION In re the Arlene S. Hewlett Revocable Trust Dated August 22, 2017 Court File No. 55-CV-22-8045 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING The Petition of Kathleen Sagdalen having been filed with the Court praying for an Order for Accounting, Trust Information, Removal and Replacement of Trustee and granting such other and further relief as the Court may deem appropriate; IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on March 14, 2023, at 2:15 PM via Zoom by this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota; IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice of this hearing be given by publishing a copy of this order once in a legal newspaper of Olmsted County, Minnesota at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said hearing and by mailing a copy of said Order to all the living beneficiaries of this trust, all of said notices to be addressed to the addresses of said persons last known to the trustees and to be mailed at least fifteen (15) days prior to the date of said hearing. BY THE COURT /s/ Christina Stevens Judge of District Court Dated: 1-27-2023 Attorney for Petitioner Anton Cheskis Huemoeller, Gontarek & Cheskis, PLC 16670 Franklin Trail SE Suite 210 Prior Lake, MN 55372 Attorney License No: 0390001 Telephone: (952) 447-2131 FAX: (952) 447-5628 Email: ac@priorlakelaw.com (Feb. 11, 2023) 192854