STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Evelyn R. Burns, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-21-6817 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on February 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the Olmsted County Courthouse, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904, by this Court via Zoom. Please see the Notice of Remote Hearing with Instructions. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT Dated: December 22, 2021 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Court Administrator Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Alec S. Osland Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Drive SW, STE 102 Rocehster, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0401039 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 FAX: (507) 288-5589 alec.osland@wagnerlegalmn.com (Jan. 4 & 11, 2022) 19365