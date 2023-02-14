STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-23-815 Estate of Charles Anthony Degnan, a/k/a Charles A. Degnan, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY , DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Charity Rowan Floen, whose address is 124 Cheval Lane NE, Rochester, MN, 55906 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee with the Olmsted County District Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 2/09/2023 /s/ Lisa R. Hayne Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner William P. Volkmar Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. 30 3rd Street SE Rochester, MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 113104 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 FAX: (507) 288-9342 Email: wpv@dunlaplaw.com (Feb. 14 & 21, 2023) 193785