STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Evelyn Elaine Bollman, a/k/a Evelyn E. Bollman, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-8063 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, by Zoom for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 15, 2014, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Susan L. Kost, whose address is 3608 - Vista View Court SW, Rochester, MN, 55902 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee with the Olmsted County District Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. (COURT SEAL) Dated: 03/01/2023 BY THE COURT /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Kari C. Stonelake-Hopkins Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. 30 3rd Street SE, Suite 400 Rochester, MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 298311 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 FAX: (507) 288-9342 Email: ksh@dunlaplaw.com (March 11 & 18, 2023) 202109