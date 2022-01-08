STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Wilbert Kern, aka Wilbert G. Kern, aka Wilbert Gene Kern, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-21-7245 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 26, 2012, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Douglas Kern, whose address is 1347 Birch Park Ridge, Houlton, WI, 54082 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: December 27, 2021 BY THE COURT /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jason Wagner Wagner Oehler, Ltd 1801 Greenview Drive SW Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0395718 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 FAX: (507) 288-5589 Email: jason.wagner@wagneroehler.com (Jan. 8 & 15, 2022) 20375