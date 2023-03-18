STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Gary D. Schoenfelder, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-23-1463 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Sharon M. Schoenfelder, whose address is 1724 Lakeview Dr SE, Rochester, MN, 55902, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 03/06/2023 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Dated: 03/06/2023 Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Julianne Kocer Elder Law Office of Julianne Kocer 2434 Superior Dr NW, Ste 103 Rochester, MN, 55901 Attorney License No: 0306691 Telephone: (507) 218-0118 Email: info@kocerlaw.com (March 18 & 25, 2023) 204207