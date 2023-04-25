STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-23-2039 Estate of Joseph William Merrill, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL EXEMPT ESTATE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned. The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s last Will dated August 2, 2022, and separate writings under Minn. Stat. § 524.2-513 (“Will”). Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets. It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on May 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., by this Court at 151 Fourth Street Southeast, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 4/6/2023 BY THE COURT /s/ Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Steven E. Rolsch Rolsch Law Offices 423 Third Avenue Southeast Rochester, MN 55904 Attorney License No: 0155937 Telephone: (507) 280-1943 FAX: Email: steve@rolschlaw.com (April 25; May 2, 2023) 216252